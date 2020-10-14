Remote village in Arunachal Pradesh gets tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

Broksarthang, a small village in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Bhutan, has received tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. Situated at an altitude of around 2,900 metres, it has 22 households with the present population of 170 persons belonging to Brokpa community. The community is well known for their yak rearing and nomadic lifestyle. The village is approximately 76 kilometres from the district headquarters Bomdila and 36 km from Dirang, the nearest town. “Until 2019, the villagers were facing acute shortage of water supply, but under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Public Health Engineering department of the state provided treated water supply to all the households of the village in 2020. The scheme is based on a piped gravity system and has been designed for the future population as well with an estimated cost of Rs 67 lakh with provision of treatment plant in it,” the ministry said in a statement.

The community was involved in planning and implementation of the scheme. They contributed 5 per cent of in-village components of the water supply scheme in the form of labour. The Village Water and Sanitation Committee is active and is in the process of taking over the operation and maintenance of the water supply system.

The Jal Jeevan Mission mandates the involvement of local community in planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of water supply schemes. “The task of providing treated water supply was not easy due to harsh weather conditions ranging from sub-zero temperature in winter and incessant rain in monsoon. Construction part was the most difficult one because the skilled masons and labourers are very scarce to get, and secondly, they kept on leaving the worksite due to extreme cold and lack of basic facilities,” the statement added.

Monitoring and transportation of materials during the construction was equally difficult due to frozen icy roads, zero visibility due to fog and frequent landslides. “But braving all these odds, the work was completed as envisaged in the designed scheme. Most happy were the villagers, their joy was clearly visible as they happily received water in their households with tying of traditional Kada around the bib cock with prayers,” the statement said.

Last month, Tashigang village in Himachal Pradesh, known for having the highest altitude polling station in the world, has got its first tap connection under the JJM. Tashigang village is some 10 kilometres from the India-China border and is cut off from the rest of the world for six months due to harsh winter.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, the JJM is under implementation in partnership with states with the objective to provide tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024. The goal of the mission is to enable every rural household with assured availability of potable water at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day on a regular and long-term basis so as to bring improvements in lives of people living in rural areas, it added..