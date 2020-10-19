U.S. Supreme Court to review legality of Trump's 'remain in Mexico' asylum policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide the legality of one of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies that has forced tens of thousands of migrants along the southern border to wait in Mexico, rather than entering the United States, while their asylum claims are processed.

The justices will hear a Trump administration appeal of a 2019 lower court ruling that found the policy likely violated federal immigration law. The program, called Migrant Protection Protocols, remains in effect because the Supreme Court in March put the lower court's decision to block the policy on hold while the legal battle continues.

Also Read: Will be back soon, says Donald Trump