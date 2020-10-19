Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:18 IST
U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday. The deal could also set in motion steps by Sudan toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, one of the officials told Reuters, following similar U.S.-brokered moves in recent weeks by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. But details were still being worked out, the source said.

Rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give U.S. President Donald Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3. Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism dates back to its toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, and makes it difficult for its transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing.

Many in Sudan see this as undeserved since Bashir was removed last year and Sudan has long cooperated with the United States on counter-terrorism. A key sticking point in U.S.-Sudan talks has been Sudan's insistence that any announcement of Khartoum's de-listing not be explicitly linked to normalization with Israel. Differences remain between Sudanese political and military officials on how far and how fast to go in warming of relations with Israel. (

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away in Thiruvalla on Sunday. According to Congress Parliamentary Partys message, Sonia Gandhi on Mond...

Railways asks officials to ensure smooth operations amid workers' union warnings

The Railway Board on Monday issued orders that stringent steps be taken to ensure smooth operations of trains amidst calls of direct action by workers unions over delayed payment of bonuses. The workers unions have threatened the national t...

Assembly session: Oppn slams Punjab govt for not tabling bill against farm laws on Day 1

The opposition on Monday slammed the Punjab government for not tabling a Bill to counter the Centres new farm laws on the first day of a special assembly session, which also saw a dharna in the House by AAP MLAs. The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs sa...

Kolkata Police to distribute masks during Durga Puja

Kolkata Police Commissioner AnujSharma urged the people on Monday to strictly follow COVID-19safety protocols during the festive season.Launching the Kolkata Traffic Polices Pujo GuideMap, Sharma said the police will distribute masks among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020