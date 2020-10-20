Left Menu
Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

The decision was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay USD 335 million to US terror victims and families. The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state's recognition of Israel. New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families.

PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 20-10-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 00:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy and rescue the country's transition to democracy. The decision was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay USD 335 million to US terror victims and families.

The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state's recognition of Israel. It came as the Trump administration pursues further Arab recognition of Israel. Delisting Sudan from the state sponsors blacklist is a key incentive for the Sudanese government to normalize relations with Israel. Trump tweeted: "GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

