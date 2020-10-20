Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list
The decision was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay USD 335 million to US terror victims and families. The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state's recognition of Israel. New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families.PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 20-10-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 00:55 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy and rescue the country's transition to democracy. The decision was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay USD 335 million to US terror victims and families.
The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state's recognition of Israel. It came as the Trump administration pursues further Arab recognition of Israel. Delisting Sudan from the state sponsors blacklist is a key incentive for the Sudanese government to normalize relations with Israel. Trump tweeted: "GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudanese
- African
- Donald Trump
- American
- Stephen Mnuchin
- Arab
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand leads forex gains on improving factory data
Ebrahim Patel elected as chair of African Ministers of Trade
Babalwa Latsha named among 12 leading women in African rugby
Looking forward to October 15 Presidential Debate: Donald Trump
West African leaders lift sanctions on Mali