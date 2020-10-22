Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico reaches water deal with U.S., avoiding bust-up

Speaking at a regular news briefing, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico had sealed a deal with the United States to fulfill its obligations, under which water would be drawn from international dams also used for human consumption. Thanking U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration for showing "solidarity" over the issue, Lopez Obrador said the United States had agreed to help Mexico in the unlikely event of an emergency arising over water supply.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:09 IST
Mexico reaches water deal with U.S., avoiding bust-up

Mexico has reached a deal to honor a 1944 bilateral water-sharing agreement with the United States, tapping international dams to make up a shortfall, the government said on Thursday, heading off the risk of conflict with Washington.

For weeks, doubts have swirled over Mexico's ability deliver its share of the water due to the United States under the accord as droughts in the north of the country sparked a row between the central government and the border state of Chihuahua. Speaking at a regular news briefing, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico had sealed a deal with the United States to fulfill its obligations, under which water would be drawn from international dams also used for human consumption.

Thanking U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration for showing "solidarity" over the issue, Lopez Obrador said the United States had agreed to help Mexico in the unlikely event of an emergency arising over water supply. "We had a few difficulties to satisfy this accord, but they understood the special circumstances," Lopez Obrador said.

Farmers in Chihuahua had resisted the extraction of water from a major local dam due to the drought. They won support from the opposition-fronted state government, prompting a fractious stand-off with the Lopez Obrador administration. Each side accused the other of politicizing the issue.

Meanwhile, U.S. farmers were pressing the Trump administration to make Mexico meet its obligations.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday.A U.S.-brokered deal...

Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said crops on 71 per cent of cultivated land in Thane district have been destroyed due to unseasonal showers. The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahp...

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020