Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday. A U.S.-brokered deal normalising ties between Israel and Sudan could add another foreign-policy flourish to U.S. President Donald Trump's bid for re-election next month.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:44 IST
U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday.

A U.S.-brokered deal normalising ties between Israel and Sudan could add another foreign-policy flourish to U.S. President Donald Trump's bid for re-election next month. Top aides to Trump this week escorted Israeli delegates to Bahrain and UAE delegates to Israel, cementing its new, U.S.-promoted relations with the Gulf states.

The Khartoum trip by Israeli representatives was first disclosed by Israeli public broadcaster Kan, which did not mention any U.S. involvement. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington had begun the process of removing Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and was also working "diligently" to get Khartoum to recognise Israel.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 13 News on Wednesday, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said he believed Israel was "very close to normalising ties with Sudan". A source, who was briefed about the Israeli visit, told Reuters that U.S. officials had escorted the delegates to Khartoum. The source, who could not be identified by name or nationality due to the sensitivity of the talks, gave no other details.

A second source confirmed the Israeli delegation's trip, without commenting on any other officials being present. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which has been spearheading an Israeli outreach in the Gulf and Africa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Military figures leading Sudan's political transition have appeared open to normalising ties with Israel, but civilian groups including left-wing and Islamist politicians are more reluctant. Sudan, which historically has been staunchly opposed to Israel, is 18 months into a political transition after autocrat Omar al-Bashir was forced from power following popular protests.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Germany issues travel warnings as COVID surges in Europe

Germany warned on Thursday against travel to neighbouring countries, Belgiums foreign minister went into intensive care and Spain said COVID-19 was out of control in many areas, as governments across Europe took action to fight the pandemic...

Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei in areas of artificial intelligence AI at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.SDAIA and Al...

Northern Rlys to end 52-year legacy of serving food in Parliament; ITDC to take over

The Northern Railways will hand over the reins of the Parliament canteen to ITDC on November 15, bringing to an end its 52-year legacy of serving food to Parliamentarians. A letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Northern Railw...

Twitter officials summoned by Parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi next week on Personal Data Protection Bill: sources.

Twitter officials summoned by Parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi next week on Personal Data Protection Bill sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020