Pace, scope of America's cooperation with India continues to accelerate: US diplomat

Indeed, we have an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the U.S.-India relationship, which is vital to security and stability both in the region and in the world," Thompson told reporters during a conference call. To that end, Pompeo along with Esper will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways in which they can advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 04:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 04:50 IST
The pace and scope of America's cooperation with India continues to accelerate, a senior US diplomat said on Thursday, asserting that a strengthened relationship between the two countries is vital to security and stability both in the region and in the world. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson made the remarks ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue scheduled to be held in New Delhi next week.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper are travelling to India for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Looking at our relationship with India, the pace and scope of our cooperation with India continues to accelerate. Indeed, we have an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the U.S.-India relationship, which is vital to security and stability both in the region and in the world," Thompson told reporters during a conference call.

To that end, Pompeo along with Esper will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways in which they can advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, he said. Pompeo and Esper will then meet their Indian counterparts for the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Thompson noted that the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will probably be discussed at some point in India. "We are watching the situation closely. I think both sides have expressed a desire to de-escalate violence," he said.

"The 2+2 format is reserved for our closest friends and partners and reflects our belief that the United States and India are stronger, more secure, and more prosperous when we work together," Thompson said. He said the 2+2 discussions will focus on global cooperation, on pandemic response, and challenges in the Indo-Pacific: economic space and energy collaboration, people-to-people ties, and defence and security cooperation.

"In all of his meetings, the Secretary will look for opportunities to expand the US-India partnership in support of our mutual interests during these challenging times," he said. Responding to a question, Thompson said the two countries are in the process of finalizing a lot of the discussions right now, and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) and other agreements are in the works.

"I'm not going to, I think, commit to anything right this minute, but we do expect to have several items highlighted as we go through the trip," he said. "The 2+2 dialogue had previously been scheduled, has been delayed, and this was an opportunity where schedules worked out to get together, so that's really what's driving the opportunity for this trip right now," he said when asked about the timing of the conference just before the November 3 elections in the US.

