Left Menu
Development News Edition

London court rejects Nirav Modi's bail application for seventh time

Modi's two attempts to get bail from the High Court in London were also rejected on June 12, 2019 and March 5, 2020, they said. His seventh application came before the Westminster court on Monday which was also rejected, the CBI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:22 IST
London court rejects Nirav Modi's bail application for seventh time

A London court on Monday rejected the bail application filed by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the seventh such rejection by courts of the United Kingdom, officials said here.  Modi, who is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud perpetrated by him and his uncle Mehul Choksi, was arrested in London on March 19 last year on CBI's extradition request, they said. "The repeated rejection of bail application is a result of excellent coordination among the CBI, External Affairs Ministry and Crown Prosecution Service of the United Kingdom," a senior official of the agency said.

His four previous attempts to get bail were rejected by District Judge in Westminster Court of London last year on March 20, March 29, May 8 and November 6. Modi's two attempts to get bail from the High Court in London were also rejected on June 12, 2019 and March 5, 2020, they said.

His seventh application came before the Westminster court on Monday which was also rejected, the CBI said. In the Rs 13,000 crore fraud, Modi's companies are accused of siphoning off Rs 6,498 crore of public funds by bribing to manipulate the issuance of Letters of Undertaking issued by Brady House branch of the public sector bank PTI ABS AAR AAR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police busts cricket betting racket, five held

Delhi Police on Monday busted racket that bet on running an Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches and arrested five people in this connection. One laptop, nine mobile phones, and Rs 21,200 in cash have been recovered from them, police s...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drones launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency reported.In recent days the ...

China imposes sanctions on US companies selling arms to Taiwan

China on Monday announced its decision to impose sanctions on US companies it says are involved in selling arms to Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, China decides to take necessa...

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the worlds leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both old and young adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.The vaccine, developed by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020