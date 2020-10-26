Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to communicate with beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:53 IST
PM to communicate with beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads. It will be an opportunity to know how Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana gave new strength to them." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion, according to the website narendramodi.in

The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' Self-Reliance Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 for poor people selling goods on roads and tracks, who were affected due to COVID-19. These people have resumed their livelihood and till now more than 24 lakh applications have been received under this scheme. Out of these 12 lakh applications have been approved and loans worth about 5.35 lakh have been disbursed, as per the website.

More than 6 lakh applications have been received in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 3.27 lakh have been approved and loan of 1.87 lakh has been disbursed. Under this program, the beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh will communicate with the Prime Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Medicine not chainsaws: Indonesian clinic keeps villagers and forests healthy

By Michael Taylor Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Offering affordable healthcare to villagers and indigenous communities living near forests could help reduce illegal logging and fight climate change, researchers said on Monday.A new st...

Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protections

For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries combined. That reputation eroded during Donald Trumps presidency as he cut the ...

Turkey, Turkish Cypriots seek 2-state deal for Cyprus

Turkeys president and the newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader voiced their support on Monday for the resumption of peace talks for Cyprus based on a solution envisioning two separate states departing from a formula followed for decades. S...

Lawyers allowed to travel in special Mumbai suburban trains

Lawyers practicing in different courts and registered clerks of advocates are permitted to travel from Tuesday in special Mumbai suburban trains that are currently operating, Railway authorities said on Monday night. The permission will tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020