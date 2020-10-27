More transparency required to check corruption: Jitendra Singh
Addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption, he said the CBI has got full autonomy and independence to carry out its work in the last six years of Narendra Modi-led government. "We believe that to check corruption, it is mandatory to have more and more transparency," said Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:33 IST
Asserting that the central government has been following a policy of zero tolerance against corruption, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said it more transparency is a must to check graft in the country. Addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption, he said the CBI has got full autonomy and independence to carry out its work in the last six years of Narendra Modi-led government.
"We believe that to check corruption, it is mandatory to have more and more transparency," said Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel. He cited the example of abolishing interviews as part of the selection process for certain category of posts in the central government and setting up of National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct online test for government jobs recruitment among others.
"As far as the CBI is concerned, it has got all independence and autonomy in the last six years. That has increased (people's) faith and credibility in the CBI. As new ways to commit crimes are coming up, efforts have been made to check them effectively. An example of this is that for the first time crime manual is being revised after 15 years," the minister said. Singh said ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, a movement has started against corruption.
"In the initial days of the government, the prime minister had given us the mantra of zero tolerance towards corruption. Following which many unprecedented and revolutionary steps were taken to check it," he said. The three-day national conference, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has been organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation..
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Jitendra Singh
- Singh
ALSO READ
Khushbu Sundar set to join BJP today, dropped as Cong spokesperson
Ahead of MP by-poll, BJP leader terms Congress party of 'Shaitaan'
BJP councillor shot dead in U'khand
To counter Congress propaganda against farm laws, BJP fields eight Union Ministers
Not possible for anyone to make Rahul understand India-China issue: BJP MP