Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrested for stealing MTNL underground copper cables in southeast Delhi

Three men were arrested in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area for allegedly stealing MTNL underground copper cables, police said on Friday. Later, it was found that an FIR was registered on Thursday regarding theft of MTNL underground cable from Sarita Vihar area, police said. The accused said they stole the cables from Sarita Vihar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:43 IST
3 arrested for stealing MTNL underground copper cables in southeast Delhi

Three men were arrested in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area for allegedly stealing MTNL underground copper cables, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Naim (28), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Noor Salam (23) and Sahid (31), both residents of Bihar, they said

On Thursday, police were deployed for patrolling at Madanpur Khadar. Around 10 pm, they received information regarding a vehicle having stolen telephone cables in it, a senior police officer said. "Thereafter, a trap was laid. A vehicle was seen coming in the area and it was signalled to stop. The driver of the van stopped it and tried to flee with his other two associates, but they were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. On sustained interrogation, they stated that the van contains stolen telephone cable, the DCP said. Later, it was found that an FIR was registered on Thursday regarding theft of MTNL underground cable from Sarita Vihar area, police said. The accused said they stole the cables from Sarita Vihar area. They cut the cables in small pieces and loaded them in the van, they said

Two persons, Ishtkar and Tanveer, both residents of New Usmanpur, who works as a ragpicker in Pilanji, also helped them, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest them. Copper cable wire having cost around Rs 7 lakh and one van were recovered from their possession, they added.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar 2021: 'Funny Boy' to race for International Feature Film as Canadian entry

Indian-Canadian film director Deepa Mehta helmed Funny Boy will represent Canada in Oscars 2021 in the best international feature film category. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Shyam Selvadurai.According to Variety, the film ...

Climate model shows Saharan heat in much of West Africa within a century

By the end of this century, typical daily temperatures in West Africa will be even higher than those registered on the hottest days of the year at present, according to a new study by climate scientists in Britain.The research found that on...

Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with tributes from around the world and a 100-metre long billboard being erected in his honour in the centre of Buenos Aires. However, the Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to spend a...

Tiger kills fisherman in Bengal's Sundarbans

A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said. The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur villa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020