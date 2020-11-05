Trump campaign suing to halt counting in Pennsylvania

The campaign for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene in a U.S. Supreme Court case over mail-in ballots in the state, which could determine the winner of the election. The campaign said on Wednesday it was suing to stop Democratic officials in the state from "hiding" the ballot counting process from Republican poll observers.

Pennsylvania and the U.S. election remain too close to call between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump's campaign filed a similar lawsuit earlier on Wednesday in Michigan, also aimed at temporarily halting counting in that state.

The campaign also sought to intervene in an existing case before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a court filing. The case was brought by Republicans who had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that allowed mail-in ballots that arrive by Friday to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.