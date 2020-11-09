Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will soon write to PM for mandatory lodging of FIRs: Gehlot

Addressing a webinar on ''Duties and Rights for Women and Child Safety and Empowerment', Gehlot said he also plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this count for mandatory registration of FIRs in all states on victims’ complaints. Claiming that his government’s innovative steps in policing have yielded good results, Gehlot said his government has shown the courage to adopt a policy for compulsory registration of FIR on every complainant.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:05 IST
Will soon write to PM for mandatory lodging of FIRs: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask all states to compulsorily lodge an FIR on every complaint by a crime victim on the lines of the decision taken by his government. Addressing a webinar on ''Duties and Rights for Women and Child Safety and Empowerment', Gehlot said he also plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this count for mandatory registration of FIRs in all states on victims’ complaints.

Claiming that his government’s innovative steps in policing have yielded good results, Gehlot said his government has shown the courage to adopt a policy for compulsory registration of FIR on every complainant. “This may have increased the registration of the complaints but it does not mean the crime rate has increased in real terms,” said Gehlot in a statement. He said there should be a nationwide environment to adopt the Rajasthan's mandatory FIR policy to provide justice to every victim. For this, Rajasthan will also organise a national-level seminar.

Gehlot said the protection of woman and child rights is a sensitive issue for the whole country. He said, “The incidents of female harassment is a matter of concern for all of us.” “The state government has always ensured effective action at the grassroots level on such incidents,” he added.

Gehlot said due to measures like compulsory FIR policy, the formation of Special Investigation Units to investigate crimes against women in all police districts, establishing of reception halls in police stations and constant monitoring of cases by a higher-level officer have helped in securing speedy justice to the victims..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Army to brief parliamentarians on prevailing security situation

Pakistan Army officers will brief the countrys parliamentarians on the prevailing security situation this week, officials said on Monday. It will be the first briefing since former premier Nawaz Sharif criticised Army chief Qamar Javed Bajw...

Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages. The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcast...

McDonald's to make its own "McPlant" items, hits faux meat maker Beyond Meat

Burger chain McDonalds Corp said it would debut its own plant-based meat alternatives called McPlant in 2021, ending speculations over who the worlds biggest restaurant chain would partner with in a new frontier for the fast food industry. ...

Uncounted infections might help explain recent fall in Brazil COVID-19 cases, experts say

A long first wave of COVID-19 in Brazil that killed over 150,000 people is subsiding, with public health experts attributing the drop at least in part to a large number of uncounted people who caught the virus and developed temporary immuni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020