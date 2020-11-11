UP: Woman block education official held for bribery
Raj Lakshmi, the assistant basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) posted in Kairana, was arrested by the anti-corruption unit led by Inspector Pushpa Garg during a raids at her house in Shamli. According to SP (Vigilance) Kunwar Anup Singh, a supplier of school uniforms for government schools Satyapal Singh lodged a complaint that the official had asked him to pay up as part of the deal to deliver uniforms to a school.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:39 IST
A woman block education officer was arrested for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs 50,000 from a school uniform supplier in Shamli on Wednesday, police said. Raj Lakshmi, the assistant basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) posted in Kairana, was arrested by the anti-corruption unit led by Inspector Pushpa Garg during a raids at her house in Shamli.
According to SP (Vigilance) Kunwar Anup Singh, a supplier of school uniforms for government schools Satyapal Singh lodged a complaint that the official had asked him to pay up as part of the deal to deliver uniforms to a school. Lakshmi was caught red-handed by the vigilance team and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
