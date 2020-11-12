Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal CM tells officials to complete Hollongi Airport project by August 2022

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday told the officials engaged in the construction of the greenfield airport at Hollongi near here, to complete the project by August 2022.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:36 IST
Arunachal CM tells officials to complete Hollongi Airport project by August 2022

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday told the officials engaged in the construction of the greenfield airport at Hollongi near here, to complete the project by August 2022. Khandu accompanied by state's Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo and a host of departmental officers and legislators took first hand report of the ground facts of the maiden airport in the state capital.

"The project, foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is our top-most priority. Please be informed that earlier the completion target was November 2022 which, has been changed to August 2022. Work accordingly," Khandu said. He assured that funds would not be a constraint for completion of any work on time.

Officials of the work departments like Power, PHE, PWD and district administration gave details of works being executed by each like water supply, power, approach road, boundary wall, land acquisition, rehabilitation of displaced Chakma settlers. Most of the works are under execution and the officials assured that by March next year all would be completed except for a few that would be executed after completion of works like boundary wall and approach road, official sources said here.

The chief minister expressed concern over the slow progress of actual work on the runway and airport terminal. The project is being executed by Gujarat-based firm Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd.

Khandu told the Chief Project Manager of the firm Kaushal Patel that all assistance would be provided to the firm by the government. He urged him to speed up the construction process. "You have got five months of the best working season now. Make full use of it. Work day and night. You have got all our support and cooperation," he said, adding that he would personally monitor the progress of work by visiting the site from time to time.

As the airport site lies along the Assam-Arunachal boundary and some land have to be acquired also from the Assam side, Khandu said, adding that he would soon have a talk in this regard with his Assam counterpart. "As both Arunachal and Assam will benefit from the airport, we will coordinate with Assam government in successful completion of the project," he said.

Khandu also visited the rehabilitation site of the 186 displaced Chakma families and interacted with them. He assured them assistance, especially in resolving the drinking water issue, which is under progress.

As a temporary solution, water is being supplied through bore wells at the moment..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a t...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter e...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...

Clariant Chemicals posts Rs 191 cr net profit for Sept quarter

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd on Thursday reported a multifold rise in its net profit to Rs 191 crore for the September 2020 quarter, mainly due to a gain of Rs 254.83 crore from sale of its business unit. Its net profit had stood at Rs 19.3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020