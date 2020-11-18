Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:56 IST
Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal.

The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm. In a court filing in New York, Najib said Goldman Sachs and its former Southeast Asia chairman, Tim Leissner, probably had evidence that 1MDB officials schemed to defraud the fund and were now falsely implicating him to avoid responsibility.

Najib added that efforts by Leissner and others to hide the money trail misled him to believe that 1MDB funds that went into his accounts were political donations from the Saudi royal family. "This effort spanned continents and multiple jurisdictions, included the deployment of an array of shell companies, and involved numerous individuals," Najib said in the filing.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Leissner. Goldman has agreed to pay more than $5 billion, including a record $2.9 billion in the United States, to settle investigations into its role in underwriting $6.5 billion in bond sales for 1MDB.

Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in 2018.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Samba

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector. The firing started around 9 pm on Tuesday night and continued till 4 am this morning.The BSF retaliated strongly. No casualties have been...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as coronavirus cases spike

The SP 500 and the Dow were set to open lower on Tuesday, retreating from record closing highs a day earlier as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3 as Tesla Incs shares soared 12....

INSIGHT-From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

One morning, after years of financial prudence and solid creditworthiness, you wake up and its all gone. Youre no longer worthy. Youre a risk. In fact, youre sub-prime. That is the fate facing thousands of Britons who, often for no fault of...

'Tom and Jerry' trailer revives animated characters for live-action film

Warners Bros. Pictures has recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie which is scheduled for a 2021 theatrical premiere. According to Variety, the titular characters are animated in similar styles like the original te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020