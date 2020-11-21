Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA approves study to analyse phenomena of radicalisation, suggest changes in UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a study to analyse radicalisation in India, suggest practicable solutions to remedy and/or prevent the problem and also indicate how the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act can be amended.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:14 IST
MHA approves study to analyse phenomena of radicalisation, suggest changes in UAPA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a study to analyse radicalisation in India, suggest practicable solutions to remedy and/or prevent the problem and also indicate how the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act can be amended.

The study 'Status of Radicalisation in India: An Exploratory Study of Prevention and Remedies' will be done under the leadership of GS Bajpai, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice who is also the Registrar of National Law University. According to Bajpai, the study will focus on the process of radicalisation, its actors, target youths and will be probably conducted in four states like Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir where cases of radicalisation have been reported.

Currently, there is no clear definition of radicalisation in the legal system. On the basis of the study's findings, Bajpai said that changes in UAPA Act will be suggested to the government. "This study is about the status of radicalisation in India. This study will analyse the pattern and dynamics of radicalisation. Also, we will study actors of radicalisation and how they are targeting youth," Bajpai told ANI.

"Thirdly we will study who are vulnerable targets. These targets are selectively identified by actors of radicalisation. Fourthly, we are interested in the idea of de-radicalisation. We need the blueprint to counter radicalisation," Bajpai said. On giving suggestions to amend UAPA Act on the basis of study's findings, Bajpai said, "We will also critically reviewing the current legal aspects, UAPA Act primarily. We would study to define radicalisation and de-radicalisation."

"Approximately 75 radicalised individuals, those undergoing de-radicalisation and de-radicalised individuals shall be sampled from each state. Similarly, 75 functionaries from law enforcement agencies, officers of correctional services and judges will be interviewed from each state," Bajpai said. "Lastly, approximately 50 relatives of the individuals, psychologists, psycho-social workers, counsellors, religious and community leaders will be sampled from each state," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tibetan political leader visits White House for first time in 6 decades

The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the White House for the first time in six decades, the Central Tibetan Administration CTA said on Saturday, a move that could further enrage Beijing, which has accused the US of trying...

Development, deployment of technology needed to transform agriculture sector

Digital innovation can transform Indian agriculture and the focus should be on spreading awareness about the potential of such technologies in the agriculture sector, Anna Roy, Senior Adviser DMA, Industry NITI Aayog said. She was speaking ...

India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic and energy superpower: Ambani

India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and ...

PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing. A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are locate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020