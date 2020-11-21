Congress mulling over support to Karnataka Bandh on Dec 5: Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Congress will discuss the decision to support Karnataka Bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations to be held on December 5 over the formation of Maratha Development Authority by the state government.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:57 IST
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Congress will discuss the decision to support Karnataka Bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations to be held on December 5 over the formation of Maratha Development Authority by the state government. Siddaramaiah said, "BJP Karnataka is doing petty politics to woo the Marathas in the by-election."
"Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. The Mahajan report made this clear. There is no compromise," he added. He further said that the Karnataka Congress is committed to groundwater and language protection.
Pro-Kannada organisations have called Karnataka Bandh on December 5. (ANI)
