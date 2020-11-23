Left Menu
Indian origin Narcotics officer goes on trial in Singapore for assaulting accuse

An Indian-origin officer with the Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau has gone on trial after facing accusation of assaulting a man several times to extort a drug confession in 2017, a media report said on Monday.

23-11-2020
Indian origin Narcotics officer goes on trial in Singapore for assaulting accuse

An Indian-origin officer with the Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau has gone on trial after facing accusation of assaulting a man several times to extort a drug confession in 2017, a media report said on Monday. Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan, 33, denied allegations of voluntarily causing hurt to get a confession from Malaysian Sivabalan Kanniappan in 2017 after he was found with drugs on him at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Straits Times reported.

Vengedesh has been suspended from service since October 5 last year. On Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Han Ming Kuang said Vengedesh, then a corporal with the CNB, was called in for additional support at about 5 am on January 2, 2017. He allegedly took Sivabalan, 34, to the toilet at the Woodlands Checkpoint CNB Block B office on the third storey on three separate occasions to extort a confession.

The prosecution called three police officers as witnesses to stand on Monday. One was involved in filing the first complaint against Vengedesh while the other two were the investigating officers who handled the case. The prosecution plans to call another 15 witnesses, including CNB and police officers, and rely on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, photographs and diagrams of the CNB Woodlands office, and statements from Vengedesh, among other evidence to make its case.

The court heard that Sivabalan was found guilty of drug offences and is serving a 15-year jail term. He was also sentenced to 13 strokes of the cane. According to court documents, between 5.58 am and 6.14 am on January 2, 2017, Vengedesh allegedly kicked, punched and slapped Sivabalan to get him to confess that he knew about a bundle of drugs found in his raincoat bag.

Between 8.35 am and 8.43 am, Vengedesh is said to have kicked and punched him again to get him to confess the bundle of drugs contained heroin. The third assault is said to have taken place between 9.28 am and 9.30 am to make Sivabalan confess he knew about a second bundle of drugs.

If convicted of the offence, Vengedesh can be jailed up to seven years and fined or caned for each charge. The trial will continue on Tuesday.

