KNDS Prepares for Historic Franco-German IPO

KNDS, the Franco-German defense company, announces plans for a major IPO in Frankfurt and Paris, offering 20% of its shares. Germany and France will retain equal stakes post-IPO. This move follows a trend in European defense industry listings after geopolitical shifts. Germany to pay a premium for its stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Knds | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:17 IST
KNDS Prepares for Historic Franco-German IPO
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KNDS, renowned for its Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, has declared its intent to list shares in Frankfurt and Paris, marking a significant initial public offering (IPO) within the defense sector.

The company will release 20% of its share capital, with proceeds directed entirely to existing shareholders, aiming to become one of Europe's largest defense IPOs in recent years.

This decision follows a significant rally in defense stocks post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although recent weeks have shown volatility in defense and aerospace stocks.

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