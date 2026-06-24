KNDS Prepares for Historic Franco-German IPO

KNDS, renowned for its Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, has declared its intent to list shares in Frankfurt and Paris, marking a significant initial public offering (IPO) within the defense sector.

The company will release 20% of its share capital, with proceeds directed entirely to existing shareholders, aiming to become one of Europe's largest defense IPOs in recent years.

This decision follows a significant rally in defense stocks post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although recent weeks have shown volatility in defense and aerospace stocks.