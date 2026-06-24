The Pound Rose To A Month High Against The Euro On Wednesday As Uk Markets Focused On Who Might Become Finance Minister Under Andy Burnham

The British pound hit a 10-month peak against the euro on Wednesday, influenced by speculation over the UK finance minister's role under Andy Burnham, tipped as the next prime minister.

With Burnham likely to succeed Keir Starmer, the euro fell to its lowest against sterling since August 2025, although sterling also dipped slightly against the dollar due to anticipated U.S. rate hikes.

Political dynamics, including the prospect of Wes Streeting as finance minister, are buoying the pound. Despite economic challenges, stability in UK's leadership is expected to accentuate Britain's resilient economic themes.