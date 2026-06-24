Drone Attacks in Orenburg: Gas Supplies Secure

Drone Attacks In Russias Orenburg Region Have Not Disrupted Gas Supplies To Domestic Consumers In Kazakhstan

Drone attacks in Russia's Orenburg region have not hindered gas supplies to Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh energy ministry on Tuesday. Alternative routes are ensuring uninterrupted gas delivery.

Local authorities earlier stated that several drones were intercepted over an industrial area, though details about the incident are scant.

Despite potential threats to energy infrastructure, officials emphasize the continuity of operations and the reliability of current gas supply networks.