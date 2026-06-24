Drone Attacks in Orenburg: Gas Supplies Secure

Drone attacks in Russia's Orenburg region have not disrupted gas supplies to Kazakhstan, according to the Kazakh energy ministry. Gas continues to be delivered via alternative routes. Local authorities confirmed drones were downed over an industrial facility, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Drone Attacks In Russias Orenburg Region Have Not Disrupted Gas Supplies To Domestic Consumers In Kazakhstan | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:17 IST
Drone Attacks in Orenburg: Gas Supplies Secure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drone attacks in Russia's Orenburg region have not hindered gas supplies to Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh energy ministry on Tuesday. Alternative routes are ensuring uninterrupted gas delivery.

Local authorities earlier stated that several drones were intercepted over an industrial area, though details about the incident are scant.

Despite potential threats to energy infrastructure, officials emphasize the continuity of operations and the reliability of current gas supply networks.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026