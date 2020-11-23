Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local BJP worker, son killed over personal enmity in Delhi

A 50-year-old man and his son were killed after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said. Police said Qureshi was declared a "Bad Character" by the Nandnagri police station and his 22-year-old son Jabaz Qureshi, who also succumbed to injuries, was recently arrested in an auto-lifting case registered at the same police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:39 IST
Local BJP worker, son killed over personal enmity in Delhi

A 50-year-old man and his son were killed after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Zulfikar Qureshi, was a worker of the party, Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar said.

Local BJP leaders claimed Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers. Police said Qureshi was declared a "Bad Character" by the Nandnagri police station and his 22-year-old son Jabaz Qureshi, who also succumbed to injuries, was recently arrested in an auto-lifting case registered at the same police station. The incident took place when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality. Qureshi had gone just a few meters from his house when two to three men allegedly intercepted him following which a scuffle broke out between them. One of the attackers then shot him, police said. Qureshi was shot in the head while his son was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon after he rushed towards his father to save him, police said. The two were taken to a nearby hospital where Qureshi was declared brought dead by the doctors. His son was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital where he died during the course of treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

According to the police, the two were also involved in several criminal cases. It is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry but all angles are being probed, Surya said. "We have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the suspects," Surya said, adding that footage of CCTV cameras are also being examined to establish the identity of the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Left, Cong take out rally in support of Nov 26 nationwide strike

Left and Congress activists took to the streets in the city on Monday in support of the nationwide general strike call given by the joint committee of several central trade unions on November 26 in protest against the Centres economic polic...

UPDATE 1-BoE suspects November policy decision was leaked to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he suspected the central banks most recent policy decision on Nov. 5 was leaked to the Sun, and that the newspapers report was not simply speculation presented as fact. Hours before...

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. T...

Canada's Atlantic bubble disintegrates as COVID-19 cases rise

The bubble pact between Canadas four Atlantic provinces has disintegrated in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, as premiers in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced quarantine requirements for all t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020