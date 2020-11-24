Left Menu
Development News Edition

After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Democrat

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Monday she will step down from her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, giving up the powerful spot after public criticism of her bipartisan outreach and her handling of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 07:26 IST
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Democrat

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Monday she will step down from her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, giving up the powerful spot after public criticism of her bipartisan outreach and her handling of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings. Feinstein, 87, said in a statement that she would not seek the position in the next Congress. She did not say why, but said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the effects of climate change, which are important in her home state.

She plans to continue to serve on the Judiciary, Appropriations and intelligence panels, but said she will not seek the role of top Democrat on any of those committees. “I will continue to do my utmost to bring about positive change in the coming years,” she said in the statement. She has held the post since 2017.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, has expressed interest in the Judiciary post. Durbin is third in seniority after Feinstein and Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is expected to remain as top Democrat on the powerful Appropriations committee. A spokeswoman for Durbin did not have immediate comment. But his office has said there is nothing in Democratic caucus rules that blocks him form serving in his leadership post and also as the top Democrat on Judiciary.

Feinstein, first elected in 1992, has been a powerful force in the Democratic Party and is the former chairwoman of the intelligence panel. She has not shied from bipartisanship even as both parties have become increasingly polarised. That tension came to a head at the hearings for Barrett, when Feinstein closed out the proceedings with an embrace for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., publicly thanking the chairman for a job well done.

Democrats had fiercely opposed Barrett's nomination to replace the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I've participated in,” Feinstein said at the end of the hearing.

Those actions put her immediately in the crosshairs of some influential liberals who had been questioning for some time whether she was right for the job. “It's time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” said Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, which opposes conservative nominees to the courts. “If she won't, her colleagues need to intervene.” Feinstein also irked some of her fellow Democrats at Barrett's first confirmation hearing, in 2017 for an appeals court, when she said that Barrett's opposition to abortion must be rooted in her religion and questioned if it would influence her rulings on the bench, saying the “dogma lives loudly in you.” Republicans seized on the phrase, saying it was offensive to Catholics. The backlash helped Barrett rise in the ranks of Supreme Court hopefuls.

One of Feinstein's colleagues on the committee, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said after the announcement that he was grateful for Feinstein's “courageous leadership” on the committee and her “unwavering commitment to reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, immigration reform, and expanding resources for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence." It is still unclear which party will hold the majority in the Senate next year. If Democrats win two runoff elections in Georgia, they could hold the Senate very narrowly. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is expected to reclaim the top Republican spot on the panel next session after leaving for two years to head the Senate Finance Committee.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights commission alarmed as Venezuelan minors deported from Trinidad and Tobago

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights IACHR on Monday expressed concern for dozens of Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, who were deported from neighboring Trinidad and Tobago, and whose whereabouts it said were unknown. Mill...

FACTBOX-Federal agency clears way for Biden to receive key transition resources

Weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the General Services Administration cleared the way on Monday for President-elect Joe Biden to begin his formal transition to the White House. Under the Presidential Transition Act, the green light by the fe...

Malaysia's Top Glove shares tumble after govt says factories to be shut

Shares in Malaysias Top Glove fell as much as 7.5 in early trade on Tuesday, after the government said some of its factories would be closed in stages for COVID-19 screening and quarantine after more than 2,000 of its workers tested positiv...

Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Bidens transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020