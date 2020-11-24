Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC trashes sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of nomination papers to contest polls against PM

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which had reserved its verdict in the case on November 18, upheld the Allahabad High Court judgment dismissing Tej Bahadur's election petition against the poll panel's decision to reject his nomination papers. On May 1 last year, the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Tej Bahadur, a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, who was dismissed from the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the quality of food served to the troops.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:35 IST
SC trashes sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of nomination papers to contest polls against PM
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur against the rejection of his nomination papers to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi constituency. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which had reserved its verdict in the case on November 18, upheld the Allahabad High Court judgment dismissing Tej Bahadur's election petition against the poll panel's decision to reject his nomination papers.

On May 1 last year, the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Tej Bahadur, a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, who was dismissed from the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the quality of food served to the troops. The hight court had upheld the returning officer's decision to reject his nomination.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, detains his son

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. According to sources, the E...

Hotel nights booked in Spain in October fall 83% on travel restrictions

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 83 in October compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.The Oct...

4 members of Ludhiana family found killed at home

Four members of a family were found killed at their Mayur Vihar colony residence on the Hambran road here, police said on Tuesday. However, Rajiv Sood, the owner of the house and a property dealer, was not found at home, they added.A sharp-...

European shares rise on possible easing of COVID-19 curbs, vaccine progress

European shares gained on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8 at 0805 GMT, supported by gains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020