PM Modi appreciates scientists' efforts to come out with vaccine solution to combat COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the efforts by scientists in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:55 IST
Visual from the meeting.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the efforts by scientists in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. During his virtual meetings with 3 teams- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Pune, Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad- that are working on developing and manufacturing coronavirus vaccine, the Prime Minister discussed the potential of various platforms for COVID-19 vaccine development.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi also suggested that the companies should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy. He also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters.

Matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain in respect of delivering the vaccines were also discussed at the meetings. PMO said that all the vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards.

The Prime Minister advised all the departments concerned to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that the efforts by these companies bear fruit in order to serve the needs of the country and the entire world. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19.

He had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19. India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139. (ANI)

