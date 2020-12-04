Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy an outstanding force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:21 IST
Indian Navy an outstanding force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described the Indian Navy as an "outstanding force" as he greeted it on the occasion of Navy Day. In a tweet, Singh hailed the Indian Navy's professionalism and particularly mentioned its efforts to keep India's sea lanes safe. "On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism," Singh said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid their tributes to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Navy Day. Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's achievement in inflicting heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. In a message, Admiral Singh reaffirmed the Navy's steadfast commitment to ensure India's maritime security and territorial integrity.

The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean in the wake of increasing forays into the region by Chinese naval vessels and submarines. "On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our maritime security & territorial integrity," Admiral Singh said.

A number of union ministers, diplomats and prominent personalities conveyed their greetings to the Indian Navy on the occasion of the Navy Day. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a tweet, said his ministry has been a close partner of the Navy in securing India's interest abroad and that both sides have jointly delivered on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief that has enhanced the country's stature. "Look forward to continuing this partnership," he said.

US Ambassador Ken Juster too conveyed greetings to the Indian Navy and mentioned last month's "successful" Malabar naval exercise. "On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy.We thank you for hosting the US, Japan, and Australia for this year's successful Malabar Exercise and look forward to continued growth in the #USIndiaDefense partnership. Sham No Varunah!," he tweeted. India had invited Australia to be part of the Malabar exercise this year that effectively made it a drill by all the Quad member nations. The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, is aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that witnessed increasing Chinese military assertiveness in the recent years. At a press conference on Thursday, Admiral Singh said that Indian Navy remained steadfast in protecting India's maritime interests.

"In these testing times, the Indian Navy aims to stand steadfast as a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force furthering our national and maritime interests," he said..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diesel crosses Rs 73-mark, petrol price nears Rs 83 in Delhi

Diesel price on Friday crossed Rs 73 a litre mark in Delhi and petrol rate neared Rs 83 after 12th increase in the last fortnight. Petrol price was on Friday hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise in line with the firming intern...

Researchers discover life in "inhospitable" deep ocean sediments

Scientists have discovered single-celled microorganisms in an inhospitable deep ocean environment where temperatures touched 120 degrees Celsius, findings that shed light on the limits of life on the planet. The research based on a two-mont...

Odisha reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,20,394 on Friday as 377 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,760, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 215 were reported fr...

UK hopes for millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this year-minister

Britain hopes for millions of doses of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year but the final figure will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, Britains business minister Alok Sharma said on Friday.We are starting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020