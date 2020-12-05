Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomar requests farmer leaders to ask protesting senior citizens, children to go home

During the fifth round of talks on the farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday requested farmer leaders to ask senior citizens and children at the protest sites to go home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:56 IST
Tomar requests farmer leaders to ask protesting senior citizens, children to go home
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

During the fifth round of talks on the farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday requested farmer leaders to ask senior citizens and children at the protest sites to go home. The farmers' agitation at Delhi borders and national capital entered the tenth day today with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws. Many senior citizens and children have also joined the farmers in their agitation.

"I appeal to all of you to kindly ask senior citizens and children at the protest site to go home," Tomar said while requesting the farmer leaders present in the meeting on farm laws. Farmer leaders did not accept the request of the minister and said, "We have supplies to last a year. We have been on the road for the past several days. If the government wants us to stay on the road, we have no problem. We won't take the path of non-violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we are doing at protest site."

"We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law and not the farmer," they added. Threatening to leave the meeting with the government, the leaders said, "The government should make a decision on our demands. Otherwise, we are walking out of the meeting."

A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the Government to give a point-wise written reply. Tomar and Union Food and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal are leading the talks with the farmer groups.

Ahead of the talks at Vigyan Bhawan, senior leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers met and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

Britain is working on a plan to take control of one of Britains oldest steelmakers to secure the supply chain for the countrys nuclear submarine fleet, Sky News reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Defence MoD had enlisted Deloitte to advi...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,...

Campaigning for first phase of BTC elections ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain its rule for the fourth consecutive term. All major political parti...

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020