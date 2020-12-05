Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP's `freedom of religion' law to provide for upto 10 yrs in jail for offence

Conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means will attract prison term of up to ten years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under the proposed Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:17 IST
MP's `freedom of religion' law to provide for upto 10 yrs in jail for offence

Conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means will attract prison term of up to ten years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under the proposed Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, an official said on Saturday. A marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be held as null and valid, he said.

If a person wants to undergo conversion, he or she would need to make a declaration before a district magistrate at least a month in advance under the proposed law. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the proposed law, said an official of the state Public Relations Department.

Under the proposed law, no person in the state will be able to convert anyone directly or otherwise through marriage or by any other fraudulent means by luring or intimidating anyone, the official said, quoting the chief minister. A person involved in converting another person by misleading, luring, threatening or through marriage will be prosecuted.

The sentence could be up to 10 years in the cases of religious conversion of minors, groups, or of those belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Blood relatives, including parents of victims of such religious conversion, can file complaint, the official said.

A marriage solemnized with the intention of religious conversion would be considered null and void. These cases would be investigated by a police officer not below the sub-inspector's rank.

On November 28, governor of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh gave assent to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions. The ordinance provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against

The BJPs Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government w...

BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' campaign marred by sporadic violence, party demands President's Rule

Sporadic clashes between ruling TMC and the opposition BJP activists on Saturday marred the saffron partys anti-government campaign in West Bengal leaving more than a dozen people injured and prompting it to demand the imposition of Preside...

BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested. Bihar ele...

Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020