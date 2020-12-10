Left Menu
PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on December 11, 2020, at 04:30 pm via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see the participation of several national and international poets and artists," the PMO said.

Notably, the festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

