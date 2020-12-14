U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on two individuals -Treasury website

U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on two individuals -Treasury websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:04 IST
The United States on Monday imposed Iran-related sanctions on two individuals, according to the Treasury Department's website, increasing pressure on Tehran as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close.
Washington blacklisted Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, both linked to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, according to the website.
Also Read: Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his songs
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump