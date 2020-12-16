PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of armed forces resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On Vijay Diwas we recall the unwavering courage of our armed forces that resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war. On this special Vijay Diwas, had the honour of lighting the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial." Prime Minister Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial.

He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.' Four 'Victory Mashaals' (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of 1971 war.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel. (ANI)