Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:14 IST
PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi saluting fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Wednesday. (Photo source: Twitter/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of armed forces resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On Vijay Diwas we recall the unwavering courage of our armed forces that resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war. On this special Vijay Diwas, had the honour of lighting the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial." Prime Minister Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial.

He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.' Four 'Victory Mashaals' (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of 1971 war.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act to be enforced from today

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from Wednesday, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Chief Minister has announced a strict implementation of the rules and regulations of the Gujarat Land Grab...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL challenging appointments to Expert Appraisal Committee on environment

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL challenging appointments made to the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for assessing environmental impact of thermal power and coal mining projects. A bench of Chief Jus...

Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumours - media

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to m...

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen

The EUs chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020