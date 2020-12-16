Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 5 lakh, fake ID cards, passports seized from 5 Afghan nationals

Police seized Rs 5 lakh cash, documents relating to transactions worth over Rs one crore, fake passports, Aadhaar and voter ID cards and other documents from five Afghan nationals who were arrested from Katihar district, an official of the force said on Wednesday.

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:31 IST
Rs 5 lakh, fake ID cards, passports seized from 5 Afghan nationals

Police seized Rs 5 lakh cash, documents relating to transactions worth over Rs one crore, fake passports, Aadhaar and voter ID cards and other documents from five Afghan nationals who were arrested from Katihar district, an official of the force said on Wednesday. The five Afghan nationals, who were staying in Kathihar on the basis of forged documents, were arrested on Tuesday, Katihar superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said.

The five were staying in a rented house in Choudhary Mohalla locality of Katihar district for several years, he said. The police had raided their residence based on suspicion and seized fake documents like the Aadhar cards, driving licences, voter ID cards, PAN cards, ATM cards and other documents, he said.

When the police interrogated the five men about their nationality, they claimed that they are Indians and produced forged documents to prove it. While three of them were found to have valid passports, two had no papers to show, the SP said.

They were found to have procured documents like birth certificates, residential certificates from Kishanganj and Kolkata to prove their nationality, the SP said. The house owner had allegedly helped them to procure the fake documents, the SP said.

A total of seven persons have been named in the FIR. They are the five Afghans, the house owner and another person.

The two other than the Afghans are on the run, the SP said. An FIR had been lodged under various sections of the IPC, the Money Laundering and Foreign Immigration Acts, he said adding probe agencies including the CID, special branch, ATS, local police are investigating the case.

As per the preliminary probe all of them were involved in lending money on interest, the SP added..

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan leader hands son command of elite military unit ahead of poll

Ugandas long-ruling President Yoweri Musevni on Wednesday appointed his son, a general in the military, to head the countrys special forces, a move some critics said signalled a possible escalation of opposition harassment. The east African...

China's moon probe lands back on Earth - state media

Chinas Change-5 moon probe has landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua news agency reported, completing its return to Earth and bringing back the first lunar samples since the 1970s.The return capsule to...

WRAPUP 3-Fed promises to keep bond purchases going until recovery sees 'substantial progress'

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

U.S. Congress could vote on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill by Thursday

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were closing in on a 900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include 600 to 700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020