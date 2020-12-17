Left Menu
Development News Edition

India is our true friend: Bangla PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that India is Bangladeshs true friend as she expressed her gratitude to the country and the Indian Army for their support during the 1971 liberation war. India is our true friend, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.I pay deep homage to the three million martyrs who laid down their lives.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:08 IST
India is our true friend: Bangla PM Hasina
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that India is Bangladesh's true friend as she expressed her gratitude to the country and the Indian Army for their support during the 1971 liberation war. Addressing a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Hasina said that she is happy to meet him again, "particularly on this month of victory".

"December evokes in all Bangladeshis the spirit of joy, freedom and celebration as we recall with deep gratitude our 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Under whose dynamic leadership we earned our great independence," she said. "India is our true friend," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.

"I pay deep homage to the three million martyrs who laid down their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the war and to their families. I pay my gratitude to the government and the people of India who extended their whole hearted support for the cause of our nation," she said. The war in 1971 broke after the sudden crackdown at midnight past on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war. Modi and Hasina jointly inaugurated a digital exhibition on Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi in an effort to celebrate the life and legacies of the iconic leaders.

Hasina and Modi also relaunched a trans-border rail route between Chilahati and West Bengal's Haldibari which has been inoperative for almost 55 years. The ties between India and Bangladesh have witnessed a significant upswing in the last few years. Both sides have scaled up trade and economic engagement besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to decide on Friday whether to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Friday on a batch of petitions seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. The pleas c...

HC notice to Centre on plea against allowing non-medical persons to certify diagnostic reports

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central government on a plea challenging the Clinical Establishments Amendment Rules, 2020, under which it has allowed unregistered and unqualified non-medical persons like MSc and PhD h...

Google Search to show relevant results in more Indian languages

Google India on Thursday announced a range of features to help deliver an even richer language experience to millions of users across the country where dialects change every hundred kilometers.Indias digital transformation will be incomplet...

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020