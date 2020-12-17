Left Menu
Development News Edition

1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches home of Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande

The Victory Flame, which was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various Army commands on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reached Gurugram on Thursday, and was handed over to the wife of veteran Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, Saroj Pande.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:03 IST
1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches home of Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande
Visuals from the ceremony. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Victory Flame, which was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various Army commands on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reached Gurugram on Thursday, and was handed over to the wife of veteran Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, Saroj Pande. "On behalf of the Southern Command of Indian Army Colonel Deepak Taluja of Army Air Defence on Thursday felicitated Saroj Pande, wife of Late Brig KP Pande, MVC a 1971 war veteran, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh at Gurugram. The event marked the commencement of carriage of Victory Flame to Southern Cardinal direction after it was handed over to various Army Commands in a mega event on 16 Dec 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Gate," Indian Army said.

"The Victory Flame will further move to various locations in the Southern Command area of responsibility and the team will felicitate war veterans and their next of kin in various cities and battle locations. The event was attended by local residents apart from close relatives of Mrs Saroj Pande," the Army said. Saroj Pande said that her family belongs to the Indian Army.

"My husband was very fond of Indian Army and we belong to the Indian Army. I am very glad that the government felicitated me, I am honoured," Saroj Pande told ANI. "Brigadier Pande was assigned the task of clearing a well-fortified position in the eastern sector in December 1971. The brigade group advanced 40 miles in 72 hours effectively bottling up the enemy and capturing key posts under the inspiring leadership of Brigadier Pande," Indian Army said about Brigadier Pande.

The brigade also repulsed attacks on the fortress of Magnamati defences until the enemy surrendered. Throughout the operations, Brigadier KP Pande displayed leadership, gallantry and devotion to duty of a very high order and was awarded Maha Vir Chakra on Dec 6, 1971. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sportin...

U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020