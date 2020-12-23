Left Menu
EU, UK chiefs expected to hold another Brexit call - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:32 IST
EU, UK chiefs expected to hold another Brexit call - sources
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to hold another call on a trade deal on Wednesday or Thursday, sources with the bloc said.

The two spoke on Monday as they try to bridge gaps on allocating fish catches in UK waters from 2021 as well as ensuring corporate fair play, to seal a new pact to govern trade ties beyond Dec. 31, when Britain leaves the EU's single market and customs union.

