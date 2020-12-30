U.S. issues Venezuela-related sanctions on two people -Treasury

U.S. issues Venezuela-related sanctions on two people -TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:59 IST
The United States on Wednesday imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on two people, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close.
Washington blacklisted Lorena Carolina Cornielles Ruiz and Ramon Antonio Torres Espinoza, the website said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Nicolas Maduro
- Donald