U.S. issues Venezuela-related sanctions on two people -Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia

The United States on Wednesday imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on two people, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump's term nears a close.

Washington blacklisted Lorena Carolina Cornielles Ruiz and Ramon Antonio Torres Espinoza, the website said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

