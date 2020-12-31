Left Menu
Congress MP writes to PM Modi demanding action against those defaming Khalsa Aid

Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for action against those who defamed Sikh organisation Khalsa Aid and its founder Ravi Singh.

31-12-2020
Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for action against those who defamed Sikh organisation Khalsa Aid and its founder Ravi Singh. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Aujla requested him to personally intervene into this "quagmire" being created by certain media houses and take strict action against those who are trying to "strangulate" the true spirit of the Constitution of India.

"I bring into your notice the malicious propaganda being carried out by select media outlets in India against Khalsa Aid, Ravi Singh; its founder CEO and other such organisations which are selflessly serving the humanity in the times of crisis, natural calamities and or warzones," read the letter. "These allegations are unfounded, baseless and devoid of all credibility. These organisations are based on the Sikh principles of Sarbat da Bhala, which is the concept of the wellbeing of all humanity. Certain media outlets do not approach these organisations for comment but merely use their platforms to generate false attacks against such organisations and the charitable work that they out," Aujla wrote.

Khalsa Aid has set a foot massage centre at Singhu border and a Kisan Mall at Tikri border for farmers who are protesting over a month against the new farm laws. (ANI)

