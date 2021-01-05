Urdu Bulletin: Farmers meeting with Centre, bird flu make headlines

Left Menu
Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the Centre's talks with the farmer leaders. They have also highlighted that the latest round of talks has also been inconclusive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:33 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the Centre's talks with the farmer leaders. They have also highlighted that the latest round of talks has also been inconclusive. Most newspapers have also prominently carried reports that identity proof with a photograph will be mandatory for future coronavirus vaccination.

Some publications have also picked up on the "new danger" of bird flu. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with farmers meeting with the Centre. It reports that the seventh round of talks, which lasted around four hours, remained inconclusive. It reported that farmers have reiterated the demand for the repeal of farm laws.

The newspaper also carried the report "Photograph identity proof mandatory for COVID-19 vaccine". The paper also reported on the number of cases of bird flu being recorded in different parts of the country. It stated that coronavirus, this is another danger that has emerged across many states in India.

News regarding four arrested for waving a saffron flag at Taj Mahal complex in Agra has also been taken prominently. The Inquilab: The publication leads with "Farmers meet inconclusive" on page one. In its detailed report, the newspaper says that the talks between the farmers and government representatives failed.

The publication also highlighted the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the biggest vaccination drive will soon start in the country. Hindustan Express: The newspaper highlights "Bengal Political scenario" on its page one. It reports that CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, to defeat BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Left has decided to fight the polls along with the Congress.

The publication leads with the farmers meeting with the Centre and said that the next round of talks will be scheduled for January 8. (ANI)

