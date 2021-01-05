Left Menu
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

. LGD8 CH HC RELIANCE Telecom tower damage HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against miscreants damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing its stores in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:33 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL35 RJ-VACCINE-GEHLOT Gehlot seeks PM Modi's intervention in COVID-19 vaccine row Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the exchange of remarks between the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech over their COVID-19 vaccines is "unfortunate", and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. .

DES24 RJ- ELEPHANT-AMBER FORT Union Forest Ministry's panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort Jaipur: A central government ministry's panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace it with electric or battery-operated vehicles. . LGD8 CH HC RELIANCE Telecom tower damage: HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against ''miscreants'' damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing its stores in the state. .

LGD6 UKD-HC-SHIVALIK High court issues notices to Centre, Uttarakhand govt on denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve Nainital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government and the state wildlife board over a decision to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve. . DES5 JK-SNOW Air, road links with Kashmir Valley cut off for second day Srinagar: Kashmir was cut off from rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to snowfall across the valley..

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks: Health Ministry.

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks: Health Ministry.

No action taken to remove chromium dumps in Kanpur, Committee tells NGT

No action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The oversight committee, headed by Justice S V ...

Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns as Sports Minister, Mamata says 'don't take it in negative way'

As the West Bengal Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has urged people not to take the matter in a negative way. Briefing the media, Banerjee said, Anyone can resign. He L...

Jharkhand's Ramgarh tops Niti Aayog aspirational districts ranking in November

Ramgarh in Jharkhand has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in November 2020. Yadgir Karnataka, Gadchiroli Maharashtra have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, N...
