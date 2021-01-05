Left Menu
Show medical documents in support of claim to travel to USA for treatment: HC to businessman

The CBI in August 2019 had lodged an FIR against them and others in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India against their company Moser Baer and its directors.Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said that Deepak Puri has only been able to show a September 24, 2020, letter from a doctor at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre stating that he had received treatment there and needs further check up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:20 IST
Show medical documents in support of claim to travel to USA for treatment: HC to businessman
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked businessman Deepak Puri, booked in a bank fraud case along with his son Ratul Puri, to show medical documents in support of his claim that he has to travel to the US for treatment of his mouth cancer. The CBI in August 2019 had lodged an FIR against them and others in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India against their company Moser Baer and its directors.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said that Deepak Puri has only been able to show a September 24, 2020, letter from a doctor at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre stating that he had received treatment there and needs further check up. However, he has not shown any documents or correspondence dated after September 24, 2020, which shows that he needed further medication or consultation or that he was having any medical problems, the court said.

The court gave him time till January 11 to place before it the additional documents in support of his claims for travel to the USA and his lawyer said that the same would be done by then. The court was hearing his application seeking to travel to the USA for medical treatment.

His application was moved in CBI's appeal challenging a trial court order of December 23, 2012 allowing 80-year-old Puri and his wife Nita (also named in the FIR) to travel to the USA for two months. During the hearing, CBI opposed Puri's plea saying he might not return to India and he might move the money he allegedly got in connection with the bank fraud.

Puri's counsel, however, told the court that he has been travelling to the USA every year since 2016 when he underwent a surgery for his mouth cancer. He has been travelling to the USA since then for follow up on his treatment and has returned every time.

His lawyer further said that his client was not named as an accused in any of the CBI or money laundering cases against him. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors, which included Ratul Puri, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

