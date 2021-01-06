Left Menu
India welcomes reconciliation, rapprochement among countries in Gulf region

In response to media queries on the reported announcement of restoration of full ties among Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, with Qatar at the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, We were pleased to note the positive developments at the recently concluded GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We welcome the reconciliation and rapprochement between countries in the region.

India on Wednesday welcomed the reconciliation and rapprochement among countries in the Gulf region at the GCC Summit and hoped that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in that region. In response to media queries on the reported announcement of restoration of full ties among Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, with Qatar at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Al-Ula, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, ''We were pleased to note the positive developments at the recently concluded GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.'' ''We welcome the reconciliation and rapprochement between countries in the region. India shares excellent relationship with all the countries in the GCC which is in our extended neighbourhood and we hope that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in the region,'' he said.

India will continue to work with GCC countries for the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation, Srivastava said. ''We also look forward to enhance our institutional dialogue and partnership with the GCC,'' he said.

Gulf Arab leaders signed a declaration on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to mark a new page in relations following the kingdom's decision to end a three-and-a-half-year embargo of Qatar..

