Explosive device found near Capitol amid protest
At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to remain peaceful.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 03:41 IST
At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.
Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to “remain peaceful.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Trump
- Capitol
ALSO READ
Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on U.S., Biden says
U.S. CDC reports 318,569 total deaths from coronavirus
Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China
Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more
UPDATE 1-Trump voices concern about U.S. trade deficit in call with Vietnam PM