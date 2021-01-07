Trade, transport could resume within a week with Qatar, UAE says

Trade, transport could resume within a week with Qatar, UAE saysReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:04 IST
Trade and transportation could resume between Qatar and boycotting countries within a week, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Thursday. "Some issue are easier to fix and some others will take a longer time," Gargash told reporters.
Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in 2017, in a deal backed by Washington.
