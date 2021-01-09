Left Menu
Development News Edition

US intel community expands with Space Force unit

The US intelligence community got larger with the addition of the US Space Force.The Space Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise became the 18th member of the intelligence apparatus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:02 IST
US intel community expands with Space Force unit

The US intelligence community got larger with the addition of the US Space Force.

The Space Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise became the 18th member of the intelligence apparatus. It has not been expanded since 2006 when the Drug Enforcement Administration's intelligence unit became a member.

“This accession reaffirms our commitment to securing outer space as a safe and free domain for America's interests,” National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said during an afternoon ceremony with Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond.

In December 2019, President Donald Trump celebrated the launch of Space Force — the first new military service in more than 70 years — saying that space is the “world's new war-fighting domain.” Making it a co-equal member of the intelligence community aims to improve the access and sharing of information across the nation's intelligence agencies and give it clout in advocating for intelligence funding to protect the U.S. in space.

For the military, Space Force answers a need to more effectively organize for the defense of US interests in space — especially satellites used for navigation and communication.

A Pentagon report asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict. Space Force is not designed or intended to put combat troops in space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: IYC to collect soil from villages of those who died, create map of India

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Saturday said it will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the farmers movement against the Centres new agri laws by collecting soil from across the country, especially from towns and villages of far...

Counselling sessions for farmers at Singhu Border to prevent burnout, suicide bids

Despite their rock-hard determination to sustain the over 40-day-old agitation against the new farm laws, many protesting farmers at Delhi borders are falling prey to anxiety and depression, with a few having allegedly claimed their lives f...

UP Police team sets out for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has set out for Punjab to bring back gangster Mukhtar Ansari after the Supreme Court issued a notice in this regard. Three police personnel of UP Police from Ghazipur set out for Punjab after the Supreme Court...

World waiting for India's vaccines, watching how it runs world's biggest vaccination drive: PM

Noting Indias image as the worlds pharmacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday it is ready with two locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to protect humanity, and asserted the world is not only waiting for them but also watching as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021