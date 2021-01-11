Left Menu
India returns captured PLA soldier to China

The faceoff began in May last year, following a clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area.The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh three days ago, was handed back to China on Monday, official sources said.

The soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday morning after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The sources said the soldier was handed back to China at the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh at 10.10 am.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. The faceoff began in May last year, following a clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area.

''The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops,'' the Army said in a statement on Saturday.

