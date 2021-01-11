Left Menu
Implement Maha vaccination drive successfully: CM to officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:28 IST
Implement Maha vaccination drive successfully: CM to officials

The COVID-19 vaccination drivewill begin from January 16 and it should be implemented inMaharashtra successfully, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saidon Monday.

According to an official statement, Thackeray said allthe government machineries should coordinate with each otherto carry out the vaccination as per the Centre's guidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday informed chiefministers of states about the vaccination programme, afterwhich Thackeray held a meeting with the state's healthdepartment and task force members, the statement said.

The chief minister took review of availability of thevaccine, its transport and storage, it added.

