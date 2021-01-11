Left Menu
NHRC notice to Maha govt over death of newborn babies in fire at Bhandara hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:33 IST
The NHRC has sent a notice to the Maharashtra government over the death of ten newborn babies in a fire at Bhandara district general hospital, seeking a detailed report on the incident within four weeks, officials said on Monday.

The fire had broken out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the state-run hospital in the early hours on Saturday. Seven babies were rescued, doctors had said.

The deceased infants were aged between one month and three months.

''The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that ten infants were killed in a fire that swept through the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra on January 9.

''The fire reportedly broke out at around 1.30 AM and the hospital administration could rescue only seven out of the seventeen children kept in the ward,'' the NHRC said in a statement.

The Commission has issued notices to the state chief secretary and Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the officials said.

The state police chief is also expected to inform the Commission about the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the police authorities, the rights panel said in the statement.

A relief of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by the state government from the Chief Minister's Fund to each bereaved family and a state-wide fire audit has also been announced. A case of accident has been reportedly registered and further investigation is being conducted, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

