Left Menu
Development News Edition

China moves back around 10,000 troops from depth areas near LAC in Eastern Ladakh

In a significant development, the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from the depth areas near the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:43 IST
China moves back around 10,000 troops from depth areas near LAC in Eastern Ladakh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey In a significant development, the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from the depth areas near the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

However, the deployment in the frontline areas has remained the same and the troops from both sides remain in an eyeball to eyeball situation at several locations in that sector. Government sources told ANI that the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from its traditional training areas opposite Eastern Ladakh sector and areas near it.

The Chinese traditional training areas are around 150 kilometres and beyond the Indian side of LAC. The Chinese had maintained these troops there since April-May timeframe last year. The heavy weaponry brought in by the Chinese Army in the deployment close to Indian border has also remained in the area, the sources said.

Sources said the reason for moving troops away from the depth areas may be due to the extreme winters and they may be finding it difficult to deploy a large number of troops in that extremely cold region. It is difficult to say whether they will bring back the troops once there is a rise in temperature after February-March this year, the sources said.

Since April-May timeframe in 2020, the Chinese army had deployed close to 50,000 troops opposite Indian boundary there in Eastern Ladakh sector in aggressive posturing. The Indian side had responded rapidly and deployed almost the same number of troops there to prevent any further misadventure by the People's Liberation Army.The Chinese started transgressing into Indian areas in the garb of an annual training exercise in the area opposite India after which multiple clashes took place between the two forces.

Indian Army has been keeping a track of their activities closely and preempted them in southern Pangong lake area by capturing the Rezang La and Rechen La strategic heights there along with some on the northern bank too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shares tumble after nixing @realDonaldTrump account

Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform. There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 per cent slide in shares of Twitter I...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt over death of 10 infants in Bhandara hospital fire tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks regarding the deaths of 10 infants due to fire in Bhandara...

Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.In an announcement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021