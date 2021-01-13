Left Menu
Trump says 25th amendment is "zero risk to me"

Reuters | Alamo | Updated: 13-01-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 01:54 IST
Trump says 25th amendment is "zero risk to me"
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said in a speech on Tuesday that he is not concerned about the 25th amendment allowing his cabinet to remove him from office, even as the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives plunged ahead on a resolution pressing Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the constitutional provision.

"The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me," said Trump, as he spoke in front of a section of the southern border wall, a symbol of the stringent immigration policy he has pursued during his tumultuous four years in office.

